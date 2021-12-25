0
Fans 'go crazy' as Pappy Kojo storms Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Made In Taadi’ concert

Sat, 25 Dec 2021 Source: zionfelix.net

Pappy Kojo has become one of the most talked-about acts who performed at Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Made In Taadi’ concert which came off on Friday, December 24 after he came on stage with a new look.

For some time now, little has been heard from the camp of Pappy Kojo so this return was indeed an epic one.

The rapper stormed the stage with a moustache and many of his fans could not hold back their joy.

The moustache has made him look quite different and in a way it suits him.

See some photos of Pappy Kojo and his new moustache look below





