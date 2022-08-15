0
Menu
Entertainment

Fans go crazy for Kweku Darlington’s next release 'Go Slow'

Kweku Darlington 2.png Musician, Kweku Darlington

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

Ghanaian music sensation Kweku Darlington has released excerpts of his upcoming "Go Slow" single which is already receiving massive commendation from music loving fans.

The "Sika Aba Fie" hitmaker is set to release another groundbreaking single in the coming days as he continues his dominance on the Ghanaian music waves.

Kweku Darlington in an Instagram post on Sunday teased fans with a freestyle version of the song:

Kweku Darlington recently released "Onipa" single which featured multiple-award-winning songwriter Fameye and Hiplife Legend Okyeame Kwame has been one of the best records of the year thus far.

The music gem recently won the Best of Collaboration of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards France.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Darling Boy ❤️ (@kwekudarlingtongh)

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Largest 'wee' farm uncovered in Afram Plains, 5 arrested
Mahama's tenure was bad too - Derek Oduro
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott