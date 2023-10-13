Fans got angry when I wished Daddy Lumba a happy birthday – Ampong's music producer

Veteran highlife singer, Daddy Lumba

Roland Ackah, popularly known as 'Buddy RoRo', has disclosed how his fans got furious after he recently wished Daddy Lumba a happy birthday on social media.

During an interview with Amansan Krakye, Buddy RoRo, who doubles as Great Ampong's music producer, said he has no grudge against the highlife veteran despite the bad treatment they got from him in the past.



“I’m not a hypocrite for wishing Daddy Lumba a happy birthday last month and some of my fans were angry with me for doing that. Some people were furious that I put pictures I had with Lumba on social media to wish him a happy birthday but the Bible asks us to forgive those who offend us.



“I just wished him a happy birthday so that people will know that I don’t have anything against Lumba anymore so that’s it. This shows and actually proves that I don’t have anything against Lumba and there are no ill feelings regarding what happened between us in the past."

He added that no amount of grudge and lengthy talks can correct whatever went wrong between them.



“Whatever that happened is past and gone and all the lengthy talks wouldn’t bring back whatever that went wrong so I’m no more furious with Lumba.



One can recall that Buddy Roro recently produced Ampong's diss song for Daddy Lumba.