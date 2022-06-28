Fans of Tems, Tiwa Savage clash over 'Queen of Afrobeats' title

Nigerian Musicians, Tems and Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi popularly called Tems, emerged the winner of the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards.

The 2022 award ceremony was held on Sunday, June 26, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



Her victory has sparked a debate on Twitter on who should be called the real queen of Afrobeats in Nigeria.



While many have applauded Tems for picking the coveted award in a short space of time, the others argue that sensational Afrobeat songstress Tiwa Savage is one of the few female musicians who have paved the way for the youngsters, including Tems.



Tiwa Savage has been nominated for the category on two occasions - in 2014 and 2018 without a win while Tems picked up her first despite it being her first nomination.



No doubt, Tiwa Savage remains one of the shining lights propelling afrobeat to the world. For a decade, she has stayed at the top of her game, releasing numerous hits and establishing herself as a force to reckon with.

Tems, on the other hand, has worked hard to prove she is an emerging force.



After gaining international recognition and a Grammy nomination for “Essence”, Tems has featured on the albums of global superstars like Drake and Future.



She received her second platinum plaque in May, joining Wizkid as the only other Nigerian artiste with two U.S. plaques.



Tiwa savage is STILL the QUEEN OF AFROBEATS????!!!! Until she chooses to leave the AFROBEATS ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2KWRhQTNaz — Omo Alhaji Kamorudeen???????????????????????? (@AhlajiOmo) June 27, 2022