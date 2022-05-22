Fans outraged after they were denied entry at Teflon Flexx’s Loud In Madina Concert

The concert was a massive success and say huge numbers of people trooping in to the venue.

Fans were outraged after they were denied entry into the Cali Lounge for the Loud In Madina Concert organized by Ghanaian singer Teflon Flexx.

The concert was a massive success and say huge numbers of people trooping into the venue.



This led to the venue reaching its full capacity.



In order to prevent over-crowding which could have led to a possible stampede, fans outside the venue were prevented from entering the premises.



This led to a lot of the fans becoming agitated and outraged because some travelled far to witness their favourite musicians perform but were denied the pleasure.

In a statement, Teflon Flexx has apologized to all the fans that were denied entry into the venue due to the full capacity and promised to move his next concert to a bigger venue to prevent a similar occurrence from happening.



There were performances from Comedian Waris, MJ the Comedian, Enam, Sherry Boss, Theo Versace, Offei, Nella Mich, Mawuli Younggod, Talaat Yarky, Tefon Flexx, and many more.



