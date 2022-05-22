0
Menu
Entertainment

Fans outraged after they were denied entry at Teflon Flexx’s Loud In Madina Concert

Teflon Flexx Nn The concert was a massive success and say huge numbers of people trooping in to the venue.

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Fans were outraged after they were denied entry into the Cali Lounge for the Loud In Madina Concert organized by Ghanaian singer Teflon Flexx.

The concert was a massive success and say huge numbers of people trooping into the venue.

This led to the venue reaching its full capacity.

In order to prevent over-crowding which could have led to a possible stampede, fans outside the venue were prevented from entering the premises.

This led to a lot of the fans becoming agitated and outraged because some travelled far to witness their favourite musicians perform but were denied the pleasure.

In a statement, Teflon Flexx has apologized to all the fans that were denied entry into the venue due to the full capacity and promised to move his next concert to a bigger venue to prevent a similar occurrence from happening.

The Loud in Madina concert organized by Teflon Flexx saw overwhelming numbers of fans leading to the venue Cali Lounge reaching its maximum capacity.

There were performances from Comedian Waris, MJ the Comedian, Enam, Sherry Boss, Theo Versace, Offei, Nella Mich, Mawuli Younggod, Talaat Yarky, Tefon Flexx, and many more.

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nkoranza MP exploiting tensions for political gains – Nkoranza Youth Association
Why A Plus and Feli Nuna traded insults on live TV
LilWin shares memories from his customary marriage to new wife
Ghana Health Service recommends suspension of all games involving Hearts of Oak
The reason Frafra women don't cheat on their husbands
Akufo-Addo, Ofori Panin planning Ghana’s perpetual takeover – Ohene Agyekum alleges
NDC would have made Achimota Forest Ecotourism Park – Jinapor
Accra floods again after Saturday’s downpour
Political party card more powerful and valuable than Ghana card – Kwasi Prempeh
Kwabena Agyapong asks NPP leadership to pay the gaps in his SSNIT contributions, wages