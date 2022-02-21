Fans punch holes in the age of 26-year-old Wendy Shay

Singer Wendy Shay

Award-winning singer, Wendy Shay, has been tagged as 'youth-obsessed' following a claim by a section of social media users who believe she fabricated her age.



On February 20, Wendy took to her social media platforms to announce that she had turned 26 years old.



It was followed by several well-wishes from fans as well as questions from critics.

According to critics, the 'Uber Driver' hitmaker was throwing dust into the eyes of the public over her actual age.



Reacting to her post on Twitter, fans argued that Wendy might be older than 26 years.



Wendy, in her post on Sunday, wrote: "I thank God for another year. I thank God for my life. 26 years young today. #Godschild #SHAYGANG."



Reacting to the singer's age, a Twitter handler @DaOsbert commented that just like many footballers who lie about their age, Wendy Shay also has a music age.



Another handler @General_Kokaato who couldn't believe his eyes called on the singer to cut fans some slack. He wrote: "26? Shay come on!"

A third, @BankeseNana also noted that Wendy wants to look fresher all the time reasons why she allegedly forged her age. "Wendy I hope is not football age," Nana tweeted.



But according to information online, Shay real name Wendy Asiamah Addo was born on February 20, 1996, which makes her 26 years old in 2022.



As they say, black don't crack!



