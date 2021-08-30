Fans rate Shatta Wale’s Breakfast challenge

• Shatta Wale has shared his performance on a trending TikTok challenge

• He was spotted in his home performing the Breakfast challenge



• Fans have described his moves as funny



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale is back again! This time with a hilarious performance in a video making rounds on social media.



The Shatta Movement boss has topped Twitter trends following his moves on the TikTok Breakfast challenge.



The challenge which has witnessed thousands of individuals joining in requires participants to dance in a routine inspired by cooking methods such as whisking, chopping or laying things flat in an oil-filled frying pan with a popular song by Tendency.



In the video, Shatta Wale was spotted in his home with a lady who joined in the challenge.

Reacting to the video, fans described the dancehall musician as one of Ghana's best entertainers arguing that he manages to entertain his followers even when he is off-stage.



"He is just good in everything," Nana Abena on Twitter wrote.



Another, Emefa commented that "He is so funny"



Check out Shatta Wale's performance below:



