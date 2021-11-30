Fans react to Akumaa Mama Zimbi hair reveal

Radio and TV show host, Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Akumaa Mama Zimbi reveals natural hair

The media personality danced upon revealing her hair



Akumaa receives negative feedback upon reveal



Media personality and actress, Akumaa Mama Zimbi has finally revealed to Ghana what her hair looks like under the turban in a happy dancing video on social media.



The TV and radio show host shared a video of her; on TikTok dancing to the popular gospel song, ‘I serve a living God’ as she combed through her hair. The receding edges of her hair caught the attention of many of her followers who reacted negatively to her post.



The joy in sharing the post was short-lived when negative comments rolled in focusing more on the edges of the media personality.

A fan by the name Ohemaa Boatemaa said, “I now understand why there is always duku ak3se3” while another with the handle Justyoungme asked, “please put the Duku back on before we go to Heblues”.



Known for wrapping her hair with fabrics in a hollow form around her head, Akumaa has never for once gone on a holiday with her hollow turban signature, until in February when she revealed herself wearing a wig. The new-look attracted a lot of positive reactions but moving it a step further without the wig didn’t prepare us.



In an interview dated November 18, 2019, Akumaa Mama Zimbi confessed her headscarf is the only way she attracts the attention she deserves.



