Fantana goes wild for 25th birthday shoot

Fantana Wild E.jpeg Singer Fantana

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fantana turns 25 years

Singer releases raunchy photos to mark 25th birthday

Fella Makafui celebrates Fantana

Fantana served 'body and curves' on the occasion of her 25th birthday on Sunday, July 3.

The silver jubilee queen released some wild photos that captured her in a semi-nude dress that got her fans talking and also sending well wishes her way.

The singer has for months caused a stir on social media with her 'bad girl' looks ranging from see-through outfits at public events to bikini shoots, that put on display 'her new body'.

Her daring look was once again recreated on the occasion of her birthday this year.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. CAPO @ 25 #CapoDay #CancerSzn," read the captions of the images published on Instagram.

Friends and colleagues of the singer, including Fella Makafui and White Money of BBNaija fame also shared their special messages under the post.

Check out the images below:





