Fantana’s ‘almost naked’ photo on Independence Day that got people talking

Ghanaian socialite cum singer, Fantana

Fantana’s costume was distinct among the many ‘Independence Day inspired’ outfits that flooded various timelines on social media.

March 6, 2023, marked Ghana’s 66 years of gaining independence and celebrities trooped social media to mark the eventful day in grand style.



Netizens, particularly celebrities, developed several interesting ideas in their various photoshoot, that captured the message of patriotism among others.



Most of the outfits, seen on their pages on that special day exuded Ghana’s rich culture and diversity.



But Fantana stormed social media in a bikini fit, which almost exposed parts of her private parts.



Captured in red, yellow, and green colours, her banging body was set on display, as the outfit left a little to the imagination of viewers.



She posed with a coconut in her hand while emptying its content on her body.

The post has since gathered over 22,000 likes and 400 comments on Instagram amidst interesting reactions from netizens including celebrities.



