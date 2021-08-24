Fantasy coffin: Kumawood actor, Agya Manu buried in style

The actor was buried in a camera-shaped coffin

• Kumawood actor Agya Manu was put to rest last Saturday

• He was buried in a camera-shaped coffin



• Agya Manu died aged 50 on July 15, 2021



The late Kumawood actor, Samuel Manu, popularly known as Agya Manu, was laid to rest in style last Saturday, August 21, 2021.



Friends, sympathizers as well as celebrated Kumawood actors who graced his burial at the Accra Arts Centre witnessed him being laid in a camera-shaped coffin to symbolize his role as a filmmaker.

In Ghana and many parts of Africa, fantasy coffins remain a preferred choice for some individuals and families who love to bury their deceased in coffins designed to symbolise the job description of the dead.



Agya Manu, until his death, was regarded as one of Kumawood's veteran actors who starred in major local movies.



He died on July 15, 2021, at age 50 after battling with illness.