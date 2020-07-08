Entertainment

Fashion allows me to express myself – Zynnell

Zynnell Zuh is undoubtedly one of Ghana’s most celebrated style and fashion icons, aside from her calling as an actress.

She has not only become a reputable fashion brand, but she has also won several awards as a result.



According to her, being a fashion icon is one of the best ways she expresses herself, explaining that it is one of the reasons she loves fashion.



“I love fashion because it allows me express myself. It makes me stand out from the crowd and it also gives me a lot of confidence,” she said over the weekend when she re-launched her luxury fashion and beauty store called Zyellegant.

Zyellegant is described as a home of luxury bridal styling, couture millinery, organic skin care and beauty products and luxury accessories and apparel.



On Saturday, the beautiful actress shared a lot of photos on her Instagram showcasing some of the product lines for Zyellegant.



“Every wedding is the launch of a new home, the very foundation upon which our society is built. Zyellegant celebrates this launch through styling. Our styling goes beyond draping brides in elegant stylish pieces,” she said in one of her posts.

