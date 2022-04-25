Fast rising musician, Fiifi Lattex, earns public admiration

Fiifi Lattex is a budding Ghanaian artiste

Praises were heaped on budding Ghanaian musician, Fiifi Lattex, during his latest tour to promote his new trending song, 'control'.

Fiifi who made an appearance at a radio station to discuss his craft, journey and so on, was met with a genuine appreciation of his craft from some panelists.



"From his lyrical dexterity and the way he arranges his song, he is poised for greatness. If he continues in this stead he will be extremely great," a pundit present in the studio said.



"I like his vibe. I like his song. if he promotes it well, he will go places," said another



Fiifi Lattex is an upcoming musician in the country who has adopted a unique style for his craft.

His vocal power, content, and lyrical skill prove how talented he is.



There is no doubt that when he remains consistent and work harder, he will go places.



Fiifi Lattex in the latter part of his interview opened up on his 6 years in the game.



"I want my music to heal, inspire and entertain the listeners so I can impact positively where I am coming from and the country at large," he expressed.