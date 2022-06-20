Father’s Day is one of my saddest days - Yvonne Nelson declares

Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson reveals she may never forgive her biological father

I had no father-daughter relationship with my father, says Yvonne Nelson



Yvonne Nelson recalls good memories with her stepdad



Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has revealed that Father’s Day is one of the saddest days in her life.



The actress took to her official Twitter page to make that announcement. In her post, the prolific actress wrote, “Father’s Day is one of my saddest days” without any further information.



The tweet of the actress for those who passionately follow her could mean two things; that she is mourning the passing of her loving stepfather or that she is being reminded of the trauma of having to grow up without the love and affection of her biological dad.

In January 2017, Yvonne Nelson in a social media post announced the death of his stepfather, Mr Nelson. In the said post, Yvonne Nelson expressed her love for her stepfather and mentioned how much she has missed him.



On the other hand, the actress does not shy away from talking about her sour relationship with her biological father either. According to the actress, her biological father abandoned her and her mother.



Speaking to Punch news, a Nigeria-based news channel, the Princess Tyra actress said, “My dad was not a part of my life because he wasn’t there for me. So, I almost do not say anything about him because there is no relationship or love between us.”



She added, “My dad is like any other person out there because I didn’t have a chance to develop a relationship with him. We have each other’s phone numbers and he calls me when he feels like talking to me. It always feels like talking to a random person because there are absolutely no feelings whatsoever.”



In another interview with Kasapaonline, the actress revealed she doubts she would ever forgive her biological father.

“Sometimes, our society makes it hard for us to talk about things like this. But, it’s my story and I don’t have any other way to say it and I don’t want to sugar-coat it. I don’t know, I may never. He was never a part of my life and it is quite unfortunate. We actually have an ‘okay’ relationship and it’s not like I won’t talk to him if I see him today, but it ends there because we do not have a relationship. Talking to him is like talking to someone you don’t know,” Yvonne Nelson explained.



In the past, the actress shared pictures of her mother on the occasion of Father’s Day with wishes. Here is Yvonne Nelson's Twitter post.



