Fatherhood is a great experience – Joe Mettle

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste Joe Mettle has described fatherhood as a great experience.

The gospel artiste, was speaking on No.1FM’s mid-morning show.



He told show host OB Nartey: “It’s been a great, great, great experience.



“I love it.”



According to the gospel artiste, despite his busy schedule he tries to make time for his daughter.



“Sometimes, before I leave the house I wake her up.



“She doesn’t allow me to sleep when I want to so it’s equalized when I also wake her up from her sleep before I leave home.”

The 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Artiste of the Year and father of one, continued that: “On a more serious note. I love to be there for my child. I love to spend time with her. My principle has always been to be the father you never got to enjoy.



“I know my busy schedule will bring me home late at night so I want to see her before I leave in the morning, spend a few minutes with her if that’s all I get. It’s been a nice experience. I love it.”



The gospel artiste also emphasised that the challenges of fatherhood cannot be compared to the blessings of being a father.



“Oh no. It can’t be compared to the blessings… and let’s not underestimate the value of one child. Let’s not say “only one” or “just one”. Anyway, it’s one for now. There will be others. They’ll come in their numbers, in rapid succession.”



Touching on the celebration of Father’s Day, which falls on Sunday, 19 June 2022, the ‘Ye Obua Mi’ hitmaker noted: “We always say that fathers are not celebrated. I believe that fathers do a great job.



“Fathers, even though sometimes they won’t come out to say we want the recognition, they do a lot and I believe that fathers need to be appreciated.”