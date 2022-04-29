0
Favourite Ghanaian celebrity looks on the gram this week

Gh Celebs Slay D4 Ghanaian female celebrities serving looks

This week was packed with activities in the entertainment circle, with a focus on a black sheer dress worn by television personality, Efia Odo who shook the internet with her nipples left on display.

Singer, MzVee added some spice with a natural look from a photoshoot that really had all the attention. Her green crow neck dress is by far one of her best looks for this year. Less is indeed more, she understood the assignment.

Also, actress Joselyn Dumas came in with some sauce over the weekend as a wedding guest, and later dazzled in a commercial shoot with an accessory brand.

Fella Makafui applied pressure this week with her all-white look in her mansion which was outdoored earlier this year.

Also on the list of slayers, Jackie Appiah's look when she hosted United Showbiz was well put together by Ghanaian stylist, Kelvincent. The blend of colours was just perfect!

Top on the list is Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe and Lawyer Akua Boateng.

