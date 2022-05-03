Red carpet look from 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 edition of the biggest fashion night out witnessed stars turning out in style for the 2022 MET GALA red carpet themed 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion'.

All the A-list celebrities were present at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with Kim Kardashian and her new lover, Pete Davidson, making their debut red carpet appearance. Kim rocked the iconic 1962 skin-tight gown that Marilyn Monroe wore to to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy.



Rapper Cardi B, has been listed among the best dressed for the night with her Versace gown. She was dripping with gold when she made her red carpet appearance with the brand’s creative director, Donatella Versace.



The ladies absolutely understood the assignment this year. The likes of Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Lizzo and Naomi Campbell nailed their looks.



Check out some favourite looks at the 2022 MET GALA



Cardi B in Versace

Khloé Kardashian in Moschino





Nicki Minaj in Burberry



