‘Fear every girl in the choir’ – Actor

File photo of choristers

Popular one-air-personality, Nedu Wazobia, has stated that the outward appearance of girls who belong to the choir might not always match their true character.

Nedu made the disclosure during a chat on Naija FM’s ‘Across the Bridge’ show.



Recounting his personal experience with a choir member whom he believed was a virgin, Nedu argued that the girls in the choir are sometimes not 'godly'.



Nedu narrated his experience and how his friend discouraged him from engaging the girl based on her ungodly activities during night rehearsals at the church.



Speaking in pidgin English, Nedu said: “I said I want to engage the girl. Did he say why? He said he gave me the girl to ‘chop’.

“I said no, the girl is a virgin. He shouted ‘Which virgin?’ He said sometimes when they are at all-night rehearsals, they will be on stage. The girl has a guy that comes through the back. He said they will be at the back.



“Sometimes they will hear moaning sounds. When he goes nearer, he would hear the same moaning sound, but much louder. Is that one a virgin?



“My brother, fear every girl wey dey choir. But some are very, very wonderful.”



When asked by one of the hosts if it is only sisters that are to be feared, he answered, “brothers are the worst.”