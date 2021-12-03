Fear of divorce shouldn’t stop you from reporting abusive husbands – Wives urged

An abused wife

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) officer for Awutu Senya East Kasoa in the Central Region Anita Kuukua Obo Love, has charged women not to shy away from reporting their abusive husbands to the police.

According to the MCE, the current rampant violent abuse of women especially wives is on the rise as a result of the fact that most women refuse to report their violent husbands to law enforcement agencies.



Speaking to Nhyiraba Charles during the Pioneers women Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Kasoa Central church themed "End violence on women now” the MCE encouraged all women to avoid pampering their violent husbands adding that, Domestic Violence has led many women to their grave a situation she described as worrying.



“Some of them suffer all forms of violence from their husbands and keep it under wraps. Some of them are with the perception that they may be divorced and as a result, suffer physical abuse in such marriages giving rise to some women being killed. I think the time is ripe for women to report incidents of violence to the police for the appropriate actions", she urged.

National President of Pioneers conference of Seventh-Day Adventist church, Pastor Richard Asiedu Ntrakwa, who graced the occasion underscored the need for men as well as husbands to live in peace with their wives and children.



“The Bible has instructed every household to live in harmony and peace despite misunderstanding. Any man who is engaged in violent conduct must put it to an end and embrace a new life. Peace in marital homes is a collective responsibility… irrespective of provocation, you need to be tactful as a husband and ensure that as head of the family peace will prevail at all times”, he advised.