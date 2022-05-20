2
Menu
Entertainment

Fear slim guys - Jacinta cries out

IMG 20220519 WA0000 Jacinta

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Nigerian-Ghanaian stand-up comedienne and actress, Jacinta Asi Ocansey is popularly known as Heiress Jacinta has given people a cause to worry about slim guys.

In a tweet sighted by sammykaymedia.com on Jacinta's Twitter handle, she wrote … “Stop whatever you are doing and fear slim guys”.

This tweet by the hilarious comedienne gives hint that she has had an unpleasant experience with slim guys hence her tweet.

Jacinta a couple of months ago granted an interview with Sammy Kay and disclosed that she nearly had a fling with Kalybos but she was smart enough to read in between the lines.

Source: sammykaymedia.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Chris Briandt: The first Ghanaian footballer to play with boots
Mahama left debt repayment buffers unlike ‘collateralizer’ Akufo-Addo – Kofi Bentil
Owoo family not rightful owners of Achimota forest - Osu Traditional Council
My death will be blamed on an anti-armed robbery operation - Barker-Vormawor