Fee Ranking releases 'Jamaican Gyal' video

Fee Ranking.png Fee Ranking features Blakk Rasta on 'Jamaican Gyal'

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: Sammy Flex

'Jamaican Gyal' music video, released under Flex Entertainment led by Sammy Flex, has been premiered at Afrik Gardens in Dansomam.

The song, which used love themes to illustrate unity and togetherness between Africans sees the musician appeal to a Jamaican girl he met in Ghana to change her mind and stay with him.

The song, sung in Patois, the Jamaican language as thought Fee Ranking by Rosie, the Jamaican lover, featured the controversial Blakk Rasta, who in the song also appealed strongly to his friend Fee Ranking not to lose his head over a girl who doesn’t recognize her roots as a black woman.

Fidel Leviel, a lawyer who now trades in the showbiz space as Fee Ranking said he is proud of his work as a lawyer but music is also a passion and hobby.

