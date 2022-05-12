Feli Nuna appears on live TV in a towel

Feli Nuna is a Ghanaian artiste

Feli Nuna, Off Da Ground signed singer, made a surprise appearance on TV.

Wearing a white towel, the singer appeared on GHOne TV for an interview with Bliss and Jackie on the Xpressive show.



The singer explained her reason for being in a towel by revealing that it's Towel Season, as her newly released song is titled "Towel."



Host Bliss asked if it was safe for her to be in just a towel, to which she replied that it was. She went on to say that she will be wearing a towel wherever she goes, including the market, church, outdoor and indoor ceremonies, and more.



Her newly released song "Towel," which featured many female celebrities from across the country, was broadcast live on television.



Feli Nuna has performed on major stages throughout Ghana, including the Ghana Music Awards Nominees Concert, the 4styte Music Video Awards, Coke Studio Africa, the Yaws Fashion Show in Gambia, the Asia-Africa Youth Festival in China, and many more.



She debuted on the Ghanaian music scene in 2012, and she is best known in Ghana for a number of singles including 'I Like Am,' 'Lose Control,' 'Afro Magic,' 'Dream,' 'Love Me Now,' 'Azumah,' and 'Wanted.'







