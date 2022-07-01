1
Menu
Entertainment

Feli Nuna hints on collaboration with Sarkodie

Feli Nuna And Sakodei Feli Nuna and Sarkodie

Fri, 1 Jul 2022 Source: Micheal Acolatse

Speaking with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM's Day Break Hitz, she was questioned on when she will be having a collaboration with rapper Sarkodie.

A collaboration with the BET winner is in the works, according to the 'Towel' hitmaker, as she prepares for her EP.

She went on to say that her EP, which is amazing and has some great features, should be out in six months.

Feli Nuna released her 'Towel' song on May 11, 2022, which was produced by Shawerz Ebiem and filmed and directed by R.Dee.

Feli Nuna’s towel song is all about taking care of oneself. Self-care is defined as an individual’s, family’s, or community’s ability to promote health, prevent disease, and maintain health by eating well and engaging in stress-relieving activities.

Feli Nuna, real name Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah, has performed on major stages throughout Ghana, including the Ghana Music Awards Nominees Concert, the 4styte Music Video Awards, Coke Studio Africa, the Yaws Fashion Show in Gambia, the Asia-Africa Youth Festival in China, and many more.

Source: Micheal Acolatse
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
ABA Fuseini jabs Akufo-Addo government
Akufo-Addo orders Ofori-Atta to go to IMF
Mahama outlines five solutions to avert economic catastrophe
Russian Embassy 'schools' Ghanaian press
Oppong-Nkrumah confirms hardship Ghanaians are going through
The former political giant who is now a demo 'Kingpin'
Prof Aning praises John Mahama
Armed robbers steal gold worth US$350,000 from mining company
Nobody should ask me about Adwoa Safo again – Ken Agyapong warns
Arise Ghana demo: Sammy Gyamfi leads chants invoking death on Akufo-Addo