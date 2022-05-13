Feli Nuna releases 'Towel' visuals

Feli Nuna, Off Da Ground signed singer, has officially released the video for her new song "Towel."

Shawerz Ebiem produced the song, which was released on May 11, 2022.



R.Dee shot and directed the video.



Towel song by Feli Nuna is all about self-care. The ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote health, prevent disease, and maintain health by eating well and engaging in relaxing activities that can help to manage stress levels is defined as self-care.



'Towel' is Feli Nuna's second official Off Da Ground video release.

Feli Nuna, born Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah in Leklebi Agbesia in Ghana's Volta Region, burst onto the Ghanaian music scene in 2015 with a string of hit songs including 'I Like Am,' 'Love Me Now,' 'Gelaway,' and Afro Magic, to name a few.



Feli Nuna represents a new generation of great music and young artistic influencers across Africa, propelling Ghanaian music to the forefront of Afro Beats and World Music, and she's doing it her own way and with her own distinct sound.



