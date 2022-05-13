0
Menu
Entertainment

Feli Nuna releases 'Towel' visuals

Video Archive
Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: Micheal Acolatse

Feli Nuna, Off Da Ground signed singer, has officially released the video for her new song "Towel."

Shawerz Ebiem produced the song, which was released on May 11, 2022.

R.Dee shot and directed the video.

Towel song by Feli Nuna is all about self-care. The ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote health, prevent disease, and maintain health by eating well and engaging in relaxing activities that can help to manage stress levels is defined as self-care.

'Towel' is Feli Nuna's second official Off Da Ground video release.

Feli Nuna, born Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah in Leklebi Agbesia in Ghana's Volta Region, burst onto the Ghanaian music scene in 2015 with a string of hit songs including 'I Like Am,' 'Love Me Now,' 'Gelaway,' and Afro Magic, to name a few.

Feli Nuna represents a new generation of great music and young artistic influencers across Africa, propelling Ghanaian music to the forefront of Afro Beats and World Music, and she's doing it her own way and with her own distinct sound.

Source: Micheal Acolatse
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My children are not into politics - Frema Osei-Opare
Snake enters Foso Training College dormitory, bites the 'balls' of young man
Bishop Ayensu's 'mental illness' denied him Chaplain General position - Asiedu Nketia
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay
4 major things Ofori-Atta said about the economy
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell