Feli Nuna releases new song 'Towel' under Off Da Ground

Feli Nuna, Off Da Ground multi-talented singer has released a new song.

"Towel", the song, released on May 11, 2022, is produced by Shawerz Ebiem.



This follows after Feli Nuna's official announcement of her new song in a teaser on her Instagram page.



The popular Ghanaian singer, songwriter, rapper, performer and unapologetic “daavi diva’ with the melodious voice of raw silk and infectious energy is back with new music, same fire vibes and life lessons that have fueled an unapologetic sound all her own. “My music is life. It’s fun. It’s teachable and sweet, edgy and energetic, it’s fire.” And the unfiltered Feli Nuna is ready to bring the heat.



Her style is Afro-funk and her music knows no bounds. The popular Ghanaian songstress has poured everything into her new album, promising new music that is edgy, therapeutic and unapologetically woman.



Feli hopes this album speaks to the soul of women everywhere. “It’s about fun and freedom. Knowing that obstacles are a part of life, but you should be able to find your freedom and your happiness. Be aware life is hard, but you are harder. So stand out and shine. Don’t sink. Stay up.”



Born Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah from Leklebi Agbesia in the Volta Region of Ghana, the affectionately known Feli Nuna, broke onto the Ghanaian music scene in 2015 with list of hit songs including I Like Am, Love Me Now, Gelaway and Afro Magic to name a few. Then the vivacious performer took some much needed time away from the mic. “I believe as humans you have to always take a break so you don’t get lost in it all. It’s important to take time to figure out myself. My music is who I am.”

The University of Ghana, Legon graduate believes she owes it to herself and her fans to give her best music. Loving the process of creating music often means taking the time to process and express life’s struggles, lessons and joy in a way that honors her soul and her audience. “I can’t separate myself from my music. It is who I am. Nuna means gift. Felicia - means happiness. I am a



gift of happiness.”



Feli Nuna represents a new generation of great music and young artistic influencers across Africa pushing Ghana music to the top of Afro Beats and World Music, and she’s doing it her way and with her own unique sound.



Now with Off Da Ground Records, an established record label owned by Ghanaian artist and hitmaker Fuse ODG, Feli Nuna is back with a strong team, renewed confidence and relentless joy. With a solid team behind her and a winning spirit, the energetic performer is ready to take her music across Ghana and around the world. With Off Da Ground at her side, prepare to see this beloved Ghanaian star soar.



