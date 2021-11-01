Feli Nuna rocks hot bikini, shows off dance moves at a vacation

Ghanaian singer, Feli Nuna appears to be having a good time

Source: Kubi Live, Contributor

Talented Ghanaian singer, Feli Nuna has caused a stir on social media over a recent post she made online.

The 'Off da Ground' signee, who recently released a new single titled 'Anadwo,' was captured in a viral video jamming to her latest song in a seductive manner while rocking a beautiful set of bikini.



In what appears to be a vacation, Feli Nuna was seen exhibiting some dance moves in her yellow bikini bra with a pair of black and white pants to match.



Feli Nuna was vibing to her track whiles while holding a bottle of drink in her hands and from all indications, she was having a good time.



The Ghanaian singer who made an appearance in the 2016 edition of Coke Studio Africa is known for a number of singles including ‘I Like Am’, ‘Lose Control’, ‘Afro Magic’, ‘Dream’ and ‘Azumah’.

She has worked with the likes of Pappy Kojo, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, and performed at international events including the Yaws Fashion Show in the Gambia and the Asia-Africa Youth Festival in China.



Watch the video below;



