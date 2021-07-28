Feli Nuna shares how she sailed through the lockdown

Ghanaian singer, Feli Nuna

Ghanaian rapper, singer, songwriter director and producer, Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah better known by her stage name Feli Nuna, has shared with YFM how she coped with the sudden outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Feli, who seemed to have gone a bit lowkey since the pandemic hit, revealed on the 'Myd-Morning Radio' Show in an interview with Rev. Erskine that, it was a rollercoaster of emotions for her dealing with the pandemic but thankfully, she was able to pull through.



She said, “I just allowed myself to go through the emotions. There were times when I was happy because everything was at a standstill so I could relax and watch movies, and chill out. There were times too where I started feeling anxious because I felt like I had to start making money but everything was shut down so what was I going to do?”



Feli also added that she had ample time to bond with her family during the lockdown.

“It was really great because we used to do movie nights, we used to cook together, eat together and all that so it was a rollercoaster of emotions. Happy, sad, angry, anxious, depressed but God has His plan and it all works for our good so we pulled through,” she indicated.



Among Feli Nuna’s list of things to do during the lockdown was to learn to play the guitar and she says she has taken a few lessons, hence, she can find her way around playing a few chords and singing a tune to it although she’s not yet the best at it.