Feli Nuna was purely disrespected on United Showbiz - Edem

Rapper Edem is the latest to rise to the defense of female singer Feli Nuna who he believes was targeted and disgraced by panelists on United Showbiz last Saturday.



It will be recalled that Feli who is currently promoting her single titled 'Towel' appeared as a guest on UTV's entertainment show on May 21 where she was wrapped in a pink towel as part of efforts in hyping her song.

The singer during the panel discussion mentioned that her boyfriend whom she revealed is a poet has no business in her music career adding that she doesn't expect him to be her main financier since she has investors who handle her music business.



Her comment did not sit well with entertainment pundit cum politician, Kwame A Plus who tagged the singer's boyfriend as useless and also used some unprintable words on him for failing to invest in her talent.



A Plus was of the view that if the boyfriend has money but will not invest in her craft, the singer should not be livid over someone's decision to demand a relationship of a sort in exchange for the investment.



Unhappy about the submission, Feli Nuna suggested that A Plus was not making sense.

The statement resulted in a messy argument that witnessed both parties trading insults on live TV.



Reacting to how the situation was handled in the show, rapper Edem in a tweet on Monday morning called out the panellists A Plus, Bulldog, Mr Logic, Coded and guest host, Nikki Samonas.



"Feli Nuna was purely disrespected on that panel...Nobody should take that bullsh*t all in the name of promotion," Edem's tweet read.



IN a related development, Fuse ODG has described the incidence as unfortunate. He congratulated his signee for standing up against the bullies.

His tweet read: "This #UnitedShowbiz panel interview with @FeliNuna has displayed how dangerous the creative industry space is for women in Ghana. A man should have the right to want to have sex with the woman if the woman needs their investment? Proud of Feli for standing up & #IStandWithFeli."



Meanwhile, Feli Nuna has said her partner has been of great support naming an instance where he sponsored one of her music video shoots.



