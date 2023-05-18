1
Fella Makafui Is the only actress that introduced me to business, the rest are pimps – Nana Fremah

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: zionfelix.com

Nana Fremah Koranteng has opened up about her business association with Fella Makafui.

During a discussion on ZionFelix Podcast, the actress and singer stated that Fella makafui has been linking her to legit businesses.

She made this disclosure when talking about the allegation of hook-ups that some actresses in Ghana have been allegedly engaging in it.

Fremah admitted that pimping exists in the movie industry, explaining that she can recall some actresses who wanted to pimp her to rich men instead of introducing businesses to her.

She added that these actresses sometimes ask her to send her photos because the big men would like to see them.

She claimed to have experienced this multiple times.

