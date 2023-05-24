Fella Makafui declines to speak about Medikal’s recent feature of his ex, Sister Derby

Fella Makafui‘s husband, Medikal on March 9, 2023, released a new song that featured his ex-lover, Sister Derby.

The song which is titled ‘Cold And Trophies’ got a lot of social media users surprised because they could not believe the two ex-lovers would record another song together.



Amid those reactions, Medikal came out to explain that he felt this particular song was perfect for Sister Derby’s vibes which was why he got in touch with her to record the song with her.



While all these happened, Fella Makufui appeared quite silent on the whole drama for reasons that were best known to her.



In a recent interview with Zionfelix on the Uncut show after a private viewing of her latest TV series titled ‘Serwaa’, the award-winning actress subtly reacted to the song for the first time.

In her reaction, she asked Zionfelix if he likes the song. When the latter responded in the affirmative, after which, Fella disclosed that once the song is nice, that is that matters.



When Zion pushed further to get her to say something more about the song, Fella declined to make any comment, adding that she does not see the need to do so because it is something that does not really concern her,



Watch the video below for more:



