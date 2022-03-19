2
Fella Makafui preaches healthy living after passing out

Fella Makafui 8006 Actress Fella Makafui

Sat, 19 Mar 2022

Fella Makafui admitted at the hospital

I fainted on Friday, Fella reveals

Fella urges fans to take their health serious

Actress and entrepreneur, Precious Fella Makafui has disclosed how she fainted in the early hours of Friday, March 18, despite being in good condition.

According to Fella, she only gained consciousness on Saturday just to realise she was on admission at the hospital.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, she urged fans to take their health seriously.

The wife of rapper, Medikal noted that she was grateful to God for her life and pledged to take extra care of herself.

"I saw my life flashed before my eyes yesterday!! The whole thing happened fast and if it was the opposite I think that would’ve been it!! Went to work healthy and was rushed to the hospital in the afternoon. I woke up today grateful for life and most importantly learnt to," read her tweet dated March 19.

In a separate tweet, she added: "Take care of myself first before anything!! I need to make time for my health, live life with no excuses (which I’m used to” ...I don’t want to die one day and regret not doing all the things I wished to do while i can!! Moral lesson of the day “TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF FIRST."

See Fella's tweets below:




