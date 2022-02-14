Fella Makafui's Valentine's Day message to Medikal

Actress Fella Makafui

February 14 which marks Valentines Day is a time when couples and lover birds prove their love to their better half but the pressure on social media always get to single persons.



This year, actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui went extra with her outfit for Valentine and not forgetting her message to her husband, rapper Medikal.



In photos shared on her Instagram page, Fella rocked a red off-shoulder gown with burgundy hair.



Fans have complimented her look with many sending their love to her.

In a message that was meant for Medikal, Fella wrote: "Hey babe...You coming over tonight??"



In a separate post, she added: "Happy Valentine’s Day my Love wolf you."



A host of female celebrities including Mona4Reall, Sister Deborah, Akuapem Poloo, Serwaa Amihere have shared photos to mark the day.



See Fella's photos below:



