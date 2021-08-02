Fella Makafui teaches Shatta Wale some dance moves as they party

Fella Makafui, Medikal, Shatta Wale and others at the Club Onyx

It was a sight to behold at Club Onyx on Saturday night to early Sunday morning, as the Narcos All Black party lived up to expectation with the likes of Shatta Wale, Medikal, Fella Makafui, D Black, and several others lightening up the venue.

As usual, the lenses of Sammy Kay Media captured a lot of captivating scenes on the night, with the highlight being the splendid display of Fella Makafui’s dance moves which had a lot of people cheering her on as she showed her dancing skills.



As if that was not enough, Fella who was in the company of her husband, Medikal, had to take the Shatta Movement boss Shatta Wale through some dance tutorials with amazing and hilarious dance lessons.

Watch the video below:



