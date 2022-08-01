Fella Makafui wears a fierce look in new photos

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Young actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, applied pressure in her latest photos that captured her wild side, with fans of the YOLO star drooling over her Instagram posts.
The young mother and wife of rapper Medikal rocked skintight leggings over a black leather jacket.
Fella finished the look with red boots and a well-layered black frontal wig slayed to perfection.
Her biggest fan, Medikal, was seen in the comment section showering praise on his woman and also giving high ratings on her style.
According to him, Fella 'killed' the look. He wrote: "James Bond."
"Feeling good and looking better. Call 911 I’m on fire," she captioned her first post.
Check out the photos below:
