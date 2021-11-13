Female Davido look-alike trends on Twitter

Nigerian singer, Davido with his look-alike (L)

Pictures of an unidentified lady with a striking resemblance to Nigerian singer, Davido, has surfaced on the internet.



In the said picture, the lady with the username Najet Michelle was captured seated next to her friend as she posed for the camera at an event.



She put up a beautiful smile that lit up her face and social media users had the chance to closely analyse her facial features.



It was in this light that individuals on social media concluded that the lady in question indeed looked like Davido.

In a quest to justify their claims, some individuals created a grid using pictures of the lady and Davido in one frame.



This was accompanied by hilarious comments from Twitter users.



Others couldn’t hide their astonishment after chancing at the photo.



Watch the posts and read comments below



















She nor get dimples — @iamdappyboy????↗️???? (@dapopeters1) November 13, 2021

DNA test



Loading.........78% — diGGs (@Hectoor1313) November 12, 2021