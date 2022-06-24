Female artistes don’t always get the needed hype – D-Black

D-Black, Musician

Ghanaian rap artiste and CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, Desmond Blackmore, also known as D-Black, says it is a bit more difficult for female musicians to break into the industry because they do not get as much attention and support as compared to the male artistes.

In an interview with Kojo Manuel on the Dryve of your Lyfe on Y107.9FM, he expressed his appreciation to Ghanaians and everyone in every part of the world who has been supporting Sefa on her musical journey.



“I really want to use this platform to thank everybody for supporting Sefa. It’s very important to me. Female artistes don’t really get proper attention and push. Just a few of them do so, to be able to be a part of Sefa’s journey, I just want to thank everybody that supported her,” he said.



D-Black added, “I have been around for about eleven to twelve years now so I’m cool but thanks for the support to Sefa. Thank you so much to YFM for supporting her and supporting us in general. We’re very grateful.”

The musician cum producer promised that both he and Sefa will be releasing albums this year, and urged fans to be on the lookout. As to when the albums will be released, all he had to say was “wait small”. He also added that Sefa’s album will be released before his, and his album will be released toward the end of the year.



The enjoyment minister noted that he believes for Ghanaians to be able to get to the level that the Nigerians have gotten to in music, the key is collaboration, and hence, that is what he has been working on. “I have a few exciting ones and Sefa has a few exciting ones too,” he revealed.