Female celebrities who make short hair beautiful

Adina, Ahuofe Patri, Fella Makafui

Beauty is commonly described as a feature of objects that makes these objects pleasurable to perceive.

Such objects include landscapes, sunsets, humans and works of art. Beauty, together with art and taste, is the main subject of aesthetics, one of the major branches of philosophy.



In humans, characteristics such as confidence, skin completion, intelligence, wealth, height, hairstyle, fashion sense and body stature can make one very beautiful.



However, it is worth noting that beauty is very subjective, hence the popular saying, “beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.”



In Africa, beauty in a man is not much appreciated as compared to women. The situation becomes heightened when the female is a public figure or celebrity.



For this group of people, beauty is a must. As such these women go through all sorts of cosmetic procedures to be beautiful.



The female celebrities in this list although beautiful in their natural state make short hair look very beautiful.

1. Ellen Kyei White



Kumawood actress, Ellen Kyei White typically wears short hair. In fact, she’s often spotted wearing short curly hair. Of course, she’s one of those who’ll make you reconsider changing your long hairstyle for a short one.







2. Sandra Ankobiah



Sandra Ankobiah is a lawyer, TV host, entrepreneur and philanthropist. She’s one who consistently dazzles fans with her short hair. She often switches between wearing long and short hair but whenever she opts for the short hairstyle, her beauty becomes more pronounced.





3. Yvonne Nelson



Yvonne Nelson is also one of those who have over the years, proved that having short hair doesn’t mean a reduction in your beauty. She has released photos where she’s seen wearing varieties of short hair, and in every instance, she’s as dazzling as the sun.







4. MzVee



Afropop, dancehall and R&B singer, MzVee is one of the few celebrities that make the short hair rock. A look at MzVee wearing short hair is enough for any female to want to rock one.





5. Fella Makafui



Actress and socialite, Fella Makafui is known for her iconic short hair. Although most people believe that the glory and beauty of a woman are associated with the length of her hair, Fella Makafui just makes the short hair look glorious and magnificent.







6. Ahuofe Patricia



Much is not needed to be said about Ahoufe Patricia when it comes to short. The actress rose to fame wearing short hair and still keeps to it. Simply put, she looks extremely beautiful and attractive with her short hair.





7. Emelia Brobbey



Kumawood actress and diva, Emelia Brobbey is also known for her short hair. The actress simply makes wearing short hair look fly especially when she matches her hairstyle with a classic-lady outfit.







8. Adina



Ghanaian-South African singer, Adina is also known for her short hair. If you have seen her in a photo or met Adina in person, you would understand why she is on this list. Her beauty and short hair are a sight to behold.



