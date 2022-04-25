Female musicians are treated differently in the Ghanaian music industry - S3fa

Sefadzi Abena Amesu, Musician

Black Avenue Music signee and ‘Echoke’ hitmaker, Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly known as S3fa, has lamented the gender impartiality and ail treatment given to women in the Ghanaian music industry.

The A-list act who recently toured around some notable cities and landmarks in the world made these assertions when she appeared for an interview on Y 107.9 FM’s ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe’ show with Kojo Manuel.



“It just has to do with the way women are treated in Europe, women and men work equally, earn money and enjoy each other company. But coming down here, women are treated differently and always perceived as the victims and meek.”



The ‘Fever’ hitmaker noted that women naturally deal with emotion and easily react to issues unlike men, hence the choice to target women.

“Women are the easy target. Because women are very emotional, it’s believed that we will react than men, that’s why they always come for us”, she said.



S3fa is currently promoting her new solo project dubbed ‘Soft Life’ and entreating her fans and music enthusiasts to stream on all digital platforms.