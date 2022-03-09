Female okada rider aims to become a police motor officer

Janet Akambuba and host of the interview

Source: SVTV Africa

Female ‘Okada’ rider and delivery lady Janet Akambuba is a young lady from Sandema in the Upper East Region of Ghana. Janet moved to the capital in 2017 after completing Senior High School.

She stayed with Aunt in Ashaiman while working, but the salary was not enough to cater to her needs and that of her parents. According to Janet, she decided to defy all odds and join the men-dominated workspace. Initially, her aunt was against the idea, but Janet convinced herself.



“I know how to ride a motorbike, so why not become a rider because I learned how to ride at age 12. So I decided to try it,” she said.



Speaking on why she left Sandema, Janet stated that there are no jobs in the Region, hence her decision to move to Accra for work. Janet is the third born of six siblings. Presently, she takes care of her parents and younger siblings.



The young lady disclosed that her dream is to become a police motor officer. However, despite her police-like physical features, Janet is often denied the chance.

“It is something I’ve always liked. Also, I think it will help me, and I would like to join the riding side.”



Currently, Janet has worked and fully paid off one motorbike and working towards a second one.



Kindly watch the full interview below



