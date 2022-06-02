Female parliamentarians who can pass as models

Female parliamentarians

The work of a parliamentarian is difficult as it is. In Ghana, like many parts of the world, they are vested with the powers to make laws for the country while taking into account, the wishes of the constitutes who voted for them.

While most of the MPs carry these huge responsibilities with grace, there are a few who add a bit more colour, style and fashion to it. And why not, an MP deserves to look the part.



In Ghana’s current parliament, there are a few women who really stand out with their fashion, style and physical stature, that on any other day, one will mistake them for models.



Below are a few of them



1. Dorcas Affo-Toffey



Never mind that her legitimacy as the MP for Jomoro is under threat with a court case hanging over her head.



Madam Dorcas Affo-Toffey is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, philanthropist and politician. She is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and her fashion sense is obvious to see.



These days when many women are paying an arm and a leg to get some hips and all, Dorcas Affo-Toffey has them in abundance and she sure does flaunt them when she can.



If you add that her daughter is a talented musician who goes by the stage name Fantana, then it would be little surprise that the MP is on point with her looks.









2. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful



A very firm woman by every definition. Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is the Minister for Communications and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency within the Greater Accra Region. Her knowledge in the communications industry is impeccable, having worked in the sector while in private practice some years ago.



For all her hardline stance and pronouncement which sometimes get on the nerves of her critics, there is no denying that she is a beautiful woman inside out.



Her choice of clothing and jewellery is out of the world and screams affluence. We won’t be surprised if she contested as a beauty queen in her youthful years.











3. Abena Osei-Asare



Money, money, money! If money had a smell as they say, then Honorable Abena Osei-Asare is that. Currently the Deputy Finance Minister in Charge of Revenue of the Republic of Ghana.

She is currently serving her second term as Deputy Finance Minister formerly in Charge of Budget between 2017 and 2020.



Abena Osei-Asare is also currently serving her third term as Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East Constituency of Ghana having served the People of Atiwa East since the year 2013.



In parliament, she is among those who can dress to kill and she has the looks to complement it.











4. Adwoa Safo



Adwoa Safo has been in the news recently, largely due to her absence from parliament for what she says is a family emergency. These days she is not even the most likeable person amongst her party people but even her fierce critics would admit that she’s as charming as they come. Her outfits are very on point and her physical frame is awesome.



Sarah Adwoa Safo is a lawyer and career politician. She is the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. She is currently the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.









5. Gizella Tetteh Agbotui











In Ghana, Gizella Tetteh Agbotui is your typical Hafco, which is to say she probably has one Ghanaian parent and another parent from another country. Her fair complexion sets her apart and her command of the English language is also admirable.



She is a Ghanaian architect and politician. She contested in the 2020 Ghanaian General Election and won the parliamentary seat for the Awutu Senya West Constituency.



Always looking elegant, Madam Agbotui is a quintessential beauty with brains.



6. Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei









A pretty face that cannot go unnoticed in any gathering. Her face card is legit valid and her sense of fashion is unrivalled.



Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei is a Ghanaian politician and a member of parliament for the Akuapem North constituency in the Eastern region of Ghana. She is a member of the New Patriotic Party and is currently the Ghanaian deputy minister of Trade & Industry. She was formerly Deputy Minister of Information.



7. Hawa Koomson











She is usually noted for her no-nonsense stance on political matters but those who are in her inner circle will tell you how ‘soft’ she is.



Hardworking and a woman with conviction, she possesses the physical stature said to be admired by the average African man. She is well endowed with physical attributes.



Mavis Hawa Koomson is a Ghanaian politician and educationist. She is the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency and doubles as the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.