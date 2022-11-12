Femi Otedola gifts DJ cuppy £5,000,000 home for 30th birthday

DJ Cuppy and dad, Femi Otedola

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy revealed that her father, Femi Otedola spoiled her with an expensive gift for her 30th birthday.

Cuppy made this known on her Instagram page when she shared screenshots of a conversation she had with her father.



In the chat, she accused her father of forgetting her birthday, but in response the billionaire said revealed that he was buying her a £5,000,000 country home as her 30th birthday gift.



He also showered her with prayers with left DJ Cuppy speechless.



Reacting to the gift DJ Cuppy received from her father on her 30th birthday, some Nigerians had this to say;



naijasinglegirl: "Otedola and Elon Musk use ‘am’ rather than ‘I’m". Lord, is this what is holding me back from being rich?"

ebonymichika: "If a Man (human) can love his child like this and give wonderful gifts because she’s been making him proud, imagine the type of gift our God in heaven has in store for us when we truly love him and make him proud. This is really beautiful "



bibzycarter: "See as money dey talk. You sef think am, e no sweet you?"



bukkieeadebayo: "Even at her age, her dad is still such a responsible and very active father. Oh Lord! Bless all the active fathers out there, trying to raise their children to the best of what they are capable of "



