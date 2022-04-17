Femi Otedola makes another post about daughter’s engagement to Mr. Eazi

Mr Eazi, Femi and Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi proposes to Temi Otedola

Femi Otedola excited about daughter's engagement to Mr Eazi



Temi, Mr Eazi hailed



Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola has endorsed his daughter’s engagement to Afrobeat singer, Mr Eazi with a picture he took with the love birds.



Captioned “Eazi does it”, the trio were all smiley with the father seated in the middle.



Oluwatosin Ajibade, known in the showbiz circles as Mr Eazi, has been dating Temi Otedola for five years now. On Sunday, April 10, 2022, the actress cum movie producer announced her engagement to Mr Eazi.



The news elicited reactions from a section of the public with many sending out congratulatory messages to the lovers. Reacting to the proposal video shared by Temi on Instagram, the father wrote: "Somebody is taking my baby”, a comment that came with love emojis.

His tweet on April 16 is his second feedback since the much talked about the proposal.



In 2018, the musician recounted how he encountered his woman saying: “I met Temi in London. It was an event; her sister invited me to an event. Her sister was playing at the event, somewhere in Nightbridge, and she said, oh, come out, follow me to this event, so I followed her to the event and then she was deejaying and all of a sudden it was just me and Temi sitting down and just watching her”.



