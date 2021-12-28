Festival of plays: Roverman productions thrill viewers with 6 stage plays

Uncle Ebo Whyte entertains viewers this Christmas

Stage plays run from 25th December to 3rd Jan 2022



'Caught in the Act' will be shown on December 28



Roverman productions and Uncle Ebo White have already started thrilling viewers with various stage plays since Christmas day. The 6 stage plays will be performed through Christmas to the 3rd of January 2022.



‘Nothing but the Best’ was selected to be reenacted. They show at 4pm and 8pm each day; and tickets are going for ¢100.



At ¢500, you get to watch all six plays.



On 25th December, Mrs Effie Aggrey, a troubled wife pens a letter to God. This is because she is on the brink of a promotion, and her husband Prof. Fiifi Aggrey is being considered to head the company they both work in.

However, an interesting turn of events threatens to throw their achievements down the drain and to salvage the situation, Effie needs to send a memo to God.



To know if God will receive this memo, grab a ticket to watch “Dear God Comma.”



Again, “The Comeback” returned to the theatre on December 27. What can a man expect after working hard abroad and sending money to his family to set up businesses for him?



A comfortable life back home at least, but for Jojo, the day he returned home was the day he decided to kill his brother and commit suicide. Don’t miss a chance to see how this tragedy unravels.



In “Caught in the Act” showing on December 28, Uncle Ebo Whyte weaves his most intriguing story yet, one about an unbelievable journey of betrayal, blackmail and restoration.



“Caught in the Act” tells the story of Martin who returns from trek to find his wife in bed with another man. That was bad enough for him but when his wife showed no remorse and the strange man asked for privacy; Martin begins to wonder if he’s dreaming.

His nightmare has only just begun as his next move opens the Pandora’s Box and threatens to blow his world and that of his parents apart.



Seen it all? Not yet. On January 1, Roverman reechoes the lives of a groom and bride-to-be who stand in the face of death.



In the play “Devil’s Wife”, you meet Zoe, a beautiful lady and a star in her own right but three men who made the mistake of falling in love and marrying her died on their wedding night before they could consummate the marriage.



Rev. Kweku Kom is also intelligent, a beloved pastor and a rising star in his own right, but the girl he was going to marry 5 years ago also died a few days to the wedding.



Now, Rev. Kom is determined to marry Zoe. Someone will die but who will it be?



Also, “Blackmail” comes off on January 2. Join the ride as we find out how Reverend Elisha, on the eve of his consecration to the office of a bishop, receives the shocking news that his wife has been cheating with a member of their church.

Again, an even darker secret that was left buried in the USA rears its ugly head. It threatens to destroy his marriage further, and end his career as a renowned preacher in one of the biggest churches in Ghana.



There is an ultimatum – within 24 hours, he has to take a decision; one that has the potential to make him lose either his wife or his ministry, or both.



The last but not least play to crown the show is “The Secret Code of Wife.” On January 3, find out the few tricks up your partner’s sleeve.



Learn from, Lawyers George and Jasmine, a power-couple, who have been married for twelve years. George is however on the verge of throwing it all away for Liza, a girl he accidentally splashed water on. What hold does Liza have over him?



What he doesn’t know is, Jasmine has lined up several hoops for him to jump through.



The venue for the shows is the National Theatre. Time is 4pm and 8pm on each play date.

Watch experts of some of the shows here:



