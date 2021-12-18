Fight erupts between police and other security officers during GTCO concert

Policemen interrupt GT Bank music concert

Patrons disappointed in security officers for fighting during an event



GT Bank holds GTCO music concert at Accra Sports Stadium



It was a rather tense atmosphere as a bunch of security men who were supposed to maintain peace and order during the GT Bank concert were captured in a heated physical fight among themselves.



Although it is unclear what necessitated the fight, some policemen were seen in a viral video throwing fists at other security personnel during the event held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



It took the intervention of some officials and bouncers present at the gathering to maintain sanity.



The commotion occurred at the time Ghanaian highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene was delivering a live band performance.

The Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB Ghana) Limited held its first-ever outdoor concert on Friday, December 17, 2021.



Tagged GTCO concert, the event witnessed performances from some popular Ghanaian and Nigerian musicians.



The likes of KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Adina, Gyakie, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, and Nigeria’s Zlatan, Buju and Davido graced the event.



Watch the video below



