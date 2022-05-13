Fiifi Coleman’s ‘Caution! Women at Work’ comes to the National Theater

The play dares into the world of women

Source: Coleman Productions

Fiifi Coleman Productions with the support of My Random Act of Kindness, a charity organisation, is set to thrill the nation with the first-ever theatre play to be run and produced by an all-female cast and to be offered to only female viewership. “Caution! Women at Work,” Story by Fiifi Coleman and Written by Anna Hanson.

What do women talk about, when by themselves, when not fearing judgement?



The play has an uncensored plot that dares into the world of women by addressing critical topics from sexual harrassment, women’s rights, body-shaming, female sexuality and psychology, mental health, financial independence to motherhood.



The play addresses the typical hardcore issues often discussed by women, but purely in secret, for which most would dare not even concede; from the dirtiest, darkest secrets, thoughts, guilty pleasures, to the several unimaginable.



“Caution! Women at Work,” will be running on the 13th and 14th of May at the National Theatre at 8pm each night. Pick up a ticket by dialling *713*33*337#.

The all female cast includes Naa Ashorkor, Roselyn Felli, Dzifa Sogbe, Sitsofe Tsikor, Mavis Ama Abrokwah Appiah, Jackline Ama Ansah, Elizabeth Baffour Awuah, Josephine Gabriella Tawiah.



Fiifi Coleman Productions is also noted to have produced, “Still A Rose” “Fowls for Sale”, “Prison Graduates”, “You Play Me, I Play You” among many others.



The play is partnered by GhanaWeb.