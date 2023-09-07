Filling O2 arena not a yardstick for African artistes’ success – Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian international Reggae artist, Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian international Reggae and Highlife musician, Rocky Dawuni, has dispelled the assertion that filling O2 Arena by an African artist is a measure of one’s success.

According to him, Ghanaian musicians should focus on their music career and how to make strides in the industry rather than concentrating on filling the O2 arena to compete with their Nigerian counterparts.



He condemned the comparison between Ghana and Nigerian artists as it creates unhealthy competition between the two countries, putting in their best efforts to make Africans proud on the global stage.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Rocky Dawuni admonished Ghanaian artists not to be obsessed about filing O2 because they are special in their own way.



“We are doing so well as musicians in other areas and I don’t think it is right to use O2 Arena which is in just one country to judge how good our musicians are.

“It is not even proper to compare our musicians to our Nigerian brothers because we are unique in our own way. Nigerians have the support and the investment. If we get the same, filling that place [O2 arena] will not be a big deal”, he said, according to graphiconline.com.



Rocky Dawuni emphasized that Ghanaian music is the best among the rest of the countries hence artists should build on their strengths and project the nation on the international stage.



“I can tell you for a fact that our music is the best. It is rich. We should build on our strengths. We should focus on building our music industry and make sure the artists who play on such big platforms project a positive image of our country. I don’t think filling the O2 is something we should worry our head about”, he is quoted to have said.



Nigerian acts consisting of Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, and Asake have hosted and sold out concerts at the O2 Arena.

Ghanaian Dancehall artist Shatta Wale recently lauded Nigerian musician Asake for his achievement at his gig which came in late August 2023 and asked how they (Nigerians) were able to do it.



His comment sparked wild reactions from artists in the Ghana music industry rebuking him for his utterances and constant criticism of Ghanaian artists.



