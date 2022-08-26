Filmmaker Samuel Whyte celebrates successful premiere of movie 'Trinity' despite low publicity

Filmmaker, Samuel Whyte Agyapong

Filmmaker Samuel Whyte Agyapong on Thursday expressed his appreciation to Ghanaians at the successful premiere of a movie he was part of called 'Trinity'.

The movie premiered over the weekend at the Silverbird Cinemas with an impressive turnout relative to other big-budget Ghanaian movies; despite its relatively low publicity. According to the filmmaker, it was a spectacle worthy of praise.



After working on what he described as an unpredictable set in 2019, both as an Actor and the Production Coordinator, Samuel Whyte said he was grateful for the success of the movie 'Trinity' as this meant that the risk he and the entire team took was worth it.



"My movie which I coordinated called 'Trinity' did so well. The numbers were so impressive. Thanks for the love and thanks for always supporting us. I'm so glad because 'shooting' at Konkomba came with a lot of pressure and risk. One time when we were filming, a resident of Konkomba just came on set, seized our camera, and wanted us to pay some money before we got it back. It was stressful but, also a unique experience," he said.



As a well-known production coordinator in the film community in Ghana, Samuel Whyte said working on the movie 'Trinity' was one of the biggest challenges in his career. "In fact, coordinating such a crowd in such an area was big but, also fun. Imagine asking a group of macho men in the ghetto who don't know you to keep quiet because you are about to film a scene. In short, it was a stressful project but, I don't regret the experience because, overall, it was worth it," he explained.

Konkomba was regarded as one of the most dangerous slums in Accra with lawlessness and all sorts of social vices occurring. At a point, it was labeled as a hideout for criminals. But currently, it has been demolished as the Government of Ghana plans to erect new buildings on the premises.



The movie 'Trinity' highlights the kind of life many lived in the popular ghetto 'Konkomba' with a captivating story of betrayal, murder, and ambition. The movie featured popular actors namely Jessica Williams, Omar Krupp, Kofi Adjorlolo, Kalsoume Sinare, and other natives of Konkomba. It premiered with an impressive turnout last week Saturday at the Silverbird Cinemas inside the Accra Mall.



Still on the victory lane, on Saturday in Kumasi at the 'Media and Entrepreneurship Prominence Awards', Samuel Whyte won the award for Best Production Coordinator of the Year. This is another achievement the young and passionate filmmaker has added to his collection of awards.