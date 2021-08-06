Financial independence is not a one-man decision in marriage – Counsellor

Financial independence in the home needs to be discussed and decided on by both partners

Counsellor and Managing Director of LM Total Wears, Linda Mante, has asserted that the topic or issue of financial independence in the home is something that needs to be discussed and decided on by both parties, that is, the husband and the wife.

She shared in an interview on eTV Ghana’s African Women’s Voices show her definition of financial management. “When we talk about financial management in the home, we’re simply talking about being able to manage the few resources that we have at home for use today and for future use.”



She noted that this decision cannot be made by only the husband or only the wife because it is about making a decision to work things out together for the betterment of the family’s present and future, and not just one person’s.

According to Linda, “Financial management is very important because Proverbs 22:2 says that the poor and the rich meet together, it is the Lord that makes them both. It doesn’t say that the Lord made them so meaning that to be rich or to have a financially sound home is a decision that you need to take as a family.”



She concluded that singularly taking such a decision for the family is simply a route to failure because as both the husband and wife contribute to a family’s finances, it is best for both of them to decide on their financial independence and draw a plan together on how to attain that.