Find money and everyone will love you – Afia Schwar to sons

Media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has advised his twin boys, James and John, to search for money first as they age.

As part of counsel given to them as they turned 20 years, Afia Schwar admonished her boys that money attracts love hence the need for them to find money and everyone will love them eventually.



She organised a birthday party for his sons inside East legon to make their day a memorable one.



It was a sight to behold as there was a lot of excitement, fun and many other activities that characterised their day.

The likes of Diamond Appiah, Tracey Boakye and some other close friends and family members of Afia Schwar were present to grace the occasion for her boys.



Watch video below:



