Find out here why some women marry men they don’t love

Ghanaian singer, Zakia Kunge

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer, Zakia Kunge, has shared reasons some ladies marry men they don’t love.

According to her, there are some extreme circumstances that push women to marry men they don’t love.



Speaking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Girl Vibes Show’, she said, “The first reason why most women go into marriage is for accommodation. A lot of ladies have marriage as their plan B for when their business plans or plans they had in life fail.”



She explained that they have marriage as a backup plan because a lot of them don’t plan on building houses or renting either.



“They will rather marry and move in with the men for a while and plan their next move. So, accommodation is the basic reason for women to get married,” she emphasised.



She furthered that financial constraints are also another reason why some women get married.

“A lot of women will also marry men for financial security. They don’t love the person but they know they’ll be secure financially, and they won’t really have to hustle for money as the men will be taking care of them once they agree to be the wife so they go ahead with the marriage,” she addressed.



Per her observation, a lot of women have concluded that love will not take care of them nor benefit them in any way so, they will rather go in for one who can take care of them and their needs.



“Unfortunately, we live in a very silica society and some people want to marry just because they want to be called someone’s wife or because of what they’ll gain from the marriage and not because they love the person they’re marrying,” she stated.



She believes that although a lot of women have their own reasons for going into marriage, love should be one of them and not only the benefits that come with marriage.